Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $240.63 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $245.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.65.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

