Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 960.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 960.43 ($12.23).

TPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 955 ($12.16) to GBX 880 ($11.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 813 ($10.35) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 784.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 810.63. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,207.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.51. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 684.80 ($8.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

