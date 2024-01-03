Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires 8,776 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. indie Semiconductor accounts for about 1.0% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 108,231 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. 713,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,793. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $358,191.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,516.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,191. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

