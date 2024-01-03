Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Chewy by 867.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy Stock Down 5.7 %
Chewy stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,193. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,118.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $52.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy
In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
