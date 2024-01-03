Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Chewy by 867.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Down 5.7 %

Chewy stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,193. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,118.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

View Our Latest Report on Chewy

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.