Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires New Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fastly by 152.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 63.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fastly by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastly

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,140,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,035,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,140,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,035,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $129,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,768 shares of company stock worth $10,911,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 728,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,612. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

