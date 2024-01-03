Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 57,835 Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cepton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cepton by 390.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121,653 shares during the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cepton by 492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,598 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cepton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cepton alerts:

Cepton Price Performance

Shares of CPTN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808. Cepton, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cepton, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Cepton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cepton in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPTN

Cepton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.