Trellus Management Company LLC Has $564,000 Stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the period. GeneDx makes up approximately 0.8% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $88,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $417,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $176,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $25,345.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jason Ryan purchased 56,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $72,062.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,742 shares in the company, valued at $72,062.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $25,345.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,578 shares in the company, valued at $113,568.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,858 shares of company stock valued at $36,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Stock Performance

WGS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,219. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

