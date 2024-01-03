Trellus Management Company LLC Invests $121,000 in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genasys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genasys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in Genasys by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 527,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genasys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genasys by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Genasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNSS remained flat at $1.97 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,836. Genasys Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 39.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

See Also

