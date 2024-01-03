Trellus Management Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Trellus Management Company LLC decreased its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Globalstar accounts for about 1.2% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 92.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 39.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Globalstar stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. 2,019,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 0.81. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

In related news, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,775,445.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,086,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,260.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

