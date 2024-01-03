Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New $473,000 Investment in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENS traded down $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $95.91. 63,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $71.77 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

