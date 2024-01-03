Trellus Management Company LLC Purchases 54,976 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,976 shares during the period. GeneDx makes up approximately 0.8% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.60% of GeneDx worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GeneDx news, Chairman Jason Ryan bought 56,742 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $72,062.34. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,062.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Jason Ryan acquired 56,742 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $72,062.34. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,742 shares in the company, valued at $72,062.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $25,345.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,858 shares of company stock valued at $36,561 in the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WGS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 22,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,219. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 151.29% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

