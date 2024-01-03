Trellus Management Company LLC Purchases 54,976 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSFree Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,976 shares during the period. GeneDx makes up approximately 0.8% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.60% of GeneDx worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, Chairman Jason Ryan bought 56,742 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $72,062.34. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,062.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Jason Ryan acquired 56,742 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $72,062.34. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,742 shares in the company, valued at $72,062.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $25,345.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,858 shares of company stock valued at $36,561 in the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GeneDx Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ WGS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 22,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,219. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $17.91.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 151.29% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

About GeneDx

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

