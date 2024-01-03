Trellus Management Company LLC Purchases New Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 259.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of LTH traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. 124,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $585.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.12 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $71,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $71,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,841 shares in the company, valued at $914,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 48,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $611,188.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,405,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,511,232.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 124,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,862 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

