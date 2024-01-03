Trellus Management Company LLC Purchases New Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,876,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,198,000 after buying an additional 35,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EnerSys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnerSys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,891,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.91. 63,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $71.77 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. William Blair cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

