Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 17,900 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

Trellus Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Globalstar accounts for 1.2% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSAT. StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Globalstar Price Performance

NYSE GSAT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.68. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,522,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,521.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,522,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,521.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.