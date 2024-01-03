Trellus Management Company LLC Takes Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on BILL from $200.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair lowered BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BILL in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 497,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 1.74. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BILL

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,885 shares of company stock worth $1,896,363. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

