Trellus Management Company LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.30% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SVXY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,289 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.30.

About ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.