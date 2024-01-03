Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Trex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TREX

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX stock opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. Trex has a one year low of $42.68 and a one year high of $84.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Trex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.