Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment (TSE:TZS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:TZS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as low as C$1.98. Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 20,250 shares.
Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.64 million and a P/E ratio of 3.62.
About Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment
Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.
