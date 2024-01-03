Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 21,077 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 158,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 417,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 306,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

