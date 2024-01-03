U.S. Bancorp (USB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB):

1/2/2024 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/26/2023 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/20/2023 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/19/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.93 price target on the stock.

12/8/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

Get US Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032,866 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.