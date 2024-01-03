U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) PT Raised to $120.00 at Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $111.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.

USPH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USPH

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

NYSE USPH traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,623.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,051,000 after buying an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,857,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.