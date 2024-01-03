Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

