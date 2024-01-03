UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.520-7.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Get UniFirst alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNF

UniFirst Trading Down 1.4 %

UNF opened at $180.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.08. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $150.50 and a 12 month high of $205.59. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.80.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Insider Activity

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.