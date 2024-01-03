UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Shares Down 8.7%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $164.18 and last traded at $164.65. Approximately 19,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 67,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on UniFirst in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

UniFirst Trading Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.08.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth $99,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 62.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in UniFirst by 24.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

