Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.23. The stock had a trading volume of 330,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.93 and its 200 day moving average is $218.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.