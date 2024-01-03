Union Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

NIKE stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,333,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

