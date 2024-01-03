Union Savings Bank Buys 234 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Union Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 16,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.01. The company had a trading volume of 559,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.77. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

