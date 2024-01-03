Union Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Union Savings Bank lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

EFA traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $73.88. 10,183,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,874,145. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

