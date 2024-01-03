Union Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

USB traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. 2,881,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

