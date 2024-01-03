Union Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Union Savings Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.9% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $295.86. 1,090,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.19. The company has a market cap of $214.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

