Union Savings Bank Has $139,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.95.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.50. 730,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,134. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.