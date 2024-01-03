Union Savings Bank Has $202,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $395.72. The company had a trading volume of 545,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,777. The firm has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.02 and a 200-day moving average of $395.86. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

