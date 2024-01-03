Union Savings Bank Has $303,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $13.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $786.87. 203,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,987. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $727.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $699.91.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

