Union Savings Bank Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Union Savings Bank trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

American Tower stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.94. The stock had a trading volume of 534,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.88.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

