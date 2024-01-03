Union Savings Bank Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,785. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $93.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

