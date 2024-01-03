Union Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 710,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,855. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

