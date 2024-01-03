Union Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Union Savings Bank lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 110.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.11. 2,045,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98. The company has a market cap of $462.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.