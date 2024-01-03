Union Savings Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 218.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,044. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

