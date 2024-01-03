Union Savings Bank Purchases 149 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.0% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 38.8% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of COST traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $648.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $449.62 and a twelve month high of $681.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $606.29 and a 200-day moving average of $570.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

