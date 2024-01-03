Union Savings Bank Purchases 274 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,922,000 after purchasing an additional 202,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.16. 1,314,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,695. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

