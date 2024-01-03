Union Savings Bank Sells 502 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Union Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Union Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.49. 254,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average of $112.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

