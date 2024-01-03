Union Savings Bank Trims Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Union Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $399.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,795,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,292,883. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $260.34 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.10 and a 200 day moving average of $375.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

