Union Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Union Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Union Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after buying an additional 1,144,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 342,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 200,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,451. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.98. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

