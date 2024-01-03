United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132,278 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $137,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $158.54. 1,251,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,529. The company has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.85.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

