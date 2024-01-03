United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Up 5.4%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. 4,106,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,003,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 450,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 67,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 39,410 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

