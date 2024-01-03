United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Up 1.8%

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.06 and last traded at $66.93. 782,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,282,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.77.

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,254,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,839,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,410,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 7,335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 174,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 171,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,797,000.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

