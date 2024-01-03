Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,989 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.24.

Several research firms recently commented on VALN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Valneva Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $694.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

