VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYEM. Verde Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 117.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 318,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYEM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,886. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.