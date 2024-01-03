VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Position Raised by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $15,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.63. 1,191,597 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

