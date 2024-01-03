VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,597 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

